China-US relations have generally maintained their stable and positive course, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Shenzhen.

The two spoke on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. According to Xi, the development of bilateral relations has brought security and stability to the global stage.

Call for greater cooperation

The Chinese leader said that he and Trump had charted the right path for developing relations between Beijing and Washington, based on strategic stability, respect, sincerity and reciprocity.

“We need to expand the list of areas in which we cooperate and shorten the list of problems,” Xi Jinping said.

According to him, differences that cannot be resolved immediately should be managed constructively to prevent conflicts from escalating. Xi added that the new position had been welcomed by the Chinese and American peoples, as well as by the international community.

Artificial intelligence and Taiwan

Xi called on China and the US to strengthen communication and coordination in the field of artificial intelligence. He said this was necessary to limit security risks and ensure that the new technology remained under human control.

On issues related to Taiwan, the Chinese president said that the US side should take the right steps and not worsen relations between the two countries.

For his part, Donald Trump said that the two leaders were jointly steering China-US relations towards positive development. The US president also said that the US did not support Taiwan’s independence.

Sources: bta.bg