The Danish parliament unanimously ratified the security agreement with the United States and Greenland. The document was supported by 109 lawmakers, with not a single vote “against”.

The agreement was signed on September 22, 2026, in New York by US President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen. It aims to strengthen security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic and reduce tensions surrounding the island’s future.

Broader US military access

The deal expands the role of the US armed forces in Greenland. It provides for the possibility of modernizing and expanding activities at Pituffik Base, as well as establishing additional defense zones. The document also includes the possibility of building a “Golden Dome” missile defense system.

The agreement regulates the access and movement of US military vessels, aircraft, forces and equipment between the defense zones. It also allows for the expansion of US military facilities, but stipulates that decisions on new zones must be coordinated among the parties.

“The agreement strengthens our common defense and security and is deeply rooted in NATO,” Mette Frederiksen said when it was signed. According to her, the document also recognizes and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, as well as the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination.

A diplomatic note comes next

The ratification in Copenhagen is the final parliamentary step on the Danish side. The Greenlandic parliament approved the agreement earlier in November. The deal is not subject to a vote in the US Senate.

The document will enter into force after Denmark’s Foreign Ministry notifies Washington by diplomatic note that the necessary procedures in Denmark and Greenland have been completed.

The agreement was negotiated following a diplomatic crisis triggered by Donald Trump’s repeated demands that the United States gain control of Greenland. The US president had not ruled out using military or economic force to acquire the island, which is a self-governing territory of Denmark with a population of around 57,000.

The new treaty does not change Greenland’s status. It reaffirms Danish sovereignty and the right of Greenlanders to determine their political future themselves, while at the same time increasing the US military presence in a region of key importance to the Arctic, the North Atlantic and the defense of North America.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com