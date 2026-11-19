The Israeli army announced that it had ended its ground operation in the central part of the Gaza Strip. The operation began a day earlier in an area controlled by the Palestinian group “Hamas,” Agence France-Presse reported.

“The operation has ended,” the Israel Defense Forces told the agency.

Operations near two refugee camps

The operation was carried out in the area of the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps. According to Agence France-Presse, this was a rare ground incursion since a ceasefire agreement was concluded in October 2025.

The military operations led to the further displacement of local residents. The statement did not provide information on casualties, injuries or material damage.

Movement in the area permitted again

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced that Palestinians could once again move through the areas where the operation was carried out, near Al-Bureij and Nuseirat.

The Israeli army has not released further details about the objectives of the operation or the reasons for its launch. It was also not reported whether restrictions on movement would remain in place after the end of the ground operations or whether new operations would be carried out in the area.

Sources: bta.bg, nampa.org