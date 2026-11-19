The Black Sea is under intense pressure due to drone attacks, ships being struck and threats to critical infrastructure. Romanian President Nicușor Dan said this at the 15th edition of the “Bucharest Forum”.

Among the sites at risk, Dan pointed to the Neptun Deep offshore gas field. According to him, Romania is responding by strengthening its defence capabilities and adopting a firm position in bilateral and multilateral relations.

“Unfortunately, the Black Sea is currently under intense pressure. I am talking about drone attacks, the ships that were struck and the sailors who lost their lives,” the Romanian president said.

He added that critical infrastructure was also under pressure, including Neptun Deep. “Efforts are needed to deter these actions,” Dan said, describing Romania’s conduct as “correct, firm and direct”.

Warning of hybrid warfare

In his speech, Nicușor Dan said that Europe was under hybrid attack. He called on societies in Western countries to realise that the pro-Western direction and Western values could not be taken for granted.

“A hybrid war is currently being waged. Europe is under hybrid attack and an effort by society is needed to preserve Western values,” the Romanian head of state said.

According to him, Romania is taking three specific actions. The first is increasing investment in defence in line with the goals set by NATO member states at the summit in The Hague.

Production from Neptun Deep planned for 2027

The second priority is strengthening energy independence. Nicușor Dan said the aim was for production from Neptun Deep to begin next year. In this way, Romania expects to become one of the pillars of energy security in the region.

The third area is strategic connectivity. It includes road and rail links, as well as energy infrastructure. According to the president, this should increase the resilience of the region, including Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

Nicușor Dan described NATO, the European Union and the strategic partnership with the United States as the three foundations of Romania’s foreign policy.

Sources: bta.bg, agerpres.ro