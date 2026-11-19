The trilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States, China and Russia—Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin—in Shenzhen lasted about 80 minutes and ended without public statements from the leaders. The talks took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

After the meeting ended, Trump immediately left the “Qilin Yuan” villa and headed for Shenzhen airport. It was an unprecedented format involving the leaders of the United States, China and Russia.

The Kremlin said that the atmosphere had been good. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine had not been a topic of discussion.

What the “Declaration of Peace” envisages

According to China’s Xinhua news agency, in the joint “Declaration of Peace” being prepared, the three countries will reaffirm that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”. The document is also expected to emphasize the importance of stable energy flows.

The United States, China and Russia are expected to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products. According to the published information, the leaders intend to maintain a dialogue on reducing nuclear threats and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The declaration’s agenda also includes maintaining strategic stability and international security. The three countries will further state that the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions cannot undermine the jurisdiction of their national states.

By the end of the meeting, no details had been announced about specific agreements between the three leaders. It was also not announced when exactly the final text of the joint declaration would be published.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com