The fall of the arch of the Crimean Bridge into the water has blocked the fairway of the Kerch-Yenikalsky Canal and could halt shipping through it for months. The metal structure weighs around 6,000 tonnes, and more than 200 metres of the bridge were damaged when it collapsed, said retired Captain 1st Rank Andrii Ryzhenko, former deputy chief of staff of the Ukrainian Navy.

According to him, four vessels spotted in the area are assessing the consequences of the destruction. Ryzhenko said that lifting cranes, pontoons and specialised equipment would be needed to remove the structure.

Specialised equipment is needed to clear, lift and cut up this metal structure. It may be cut apart using underwater explosions.

The military expert gave the example of the operation to dismantle the landing ship “Saratov” in the port of Berdyansk after it was struck in 2022. He stressed that the ship’s displacement was approximately half the weight of the fallen arch.

The canal could remain blocked for months

According to Ryzhenko, clearing the shipping channel will take at least several months, and the period could be even longer. To restore the connection, a new arch will have to be manufactured and installed, which, in his estimation, could take more than a year.

The collapse of the structure affects not only road traffic on the bridge but also maritime access to the Sea of Azov. Ships with a draught of up to 7 metres can pass through the Kerch-Yenikalsky Canal, but only if the waterway is clear. At present, the remains of the arch are blocking it, Ryzhenko said.

Restrictions on the transfer of Russian vessels

The blockage of the canal could prevent Russia from transferring small and medium-sized warships from the Baltic Sea and its northern regions to the Black Sea via the Volga-Don canal system. According to Ryzhenko, Raptor-class boats and BK-16 landing craft have already been transferred along this route.

He added that Kalibr cruise-missile carriers, landing ships and other vessels are located in the Caspian Sea and could potentially also be transferred to the Black Sea via the Sea of Azov. “With the Kerch-Yenikalsky Canal blocked, this possibility is no longer available,” Ryzhenko said.

The Ukrainian side claims that the destruction was the result of a multi-stage operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and other units of the Defence Forces. According to the SBU statement, preparations lasted about a month, with Russian air-defence systems attacked first, followed by the use of Palianytsia drone missiles against the road section.

Sources: unian.net, apnews.com, amp.dw.com