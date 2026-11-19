Vladimir Putin denied that Russia started the war in Ukraine and accused Kyiv and Europe of not wanting an end to the hostilities. The Russian president made the remarks at a press conference following the trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

“We did not start the war; we did not start any war at all. We are only trying to finish what began eight years ago,” Putin said.

He presented an alleged “state coup” in Kyiv as the cause of the conflict, after which, according to him, the new Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation in the southeastern part of the country. Putin accused Ukraine and the European countries of not wanting the war to end, citing as a reason the need for Kyiv to hold elections after the hostilities stop.

Putin urged Kyiv to accept American proposals

The Russian president said that the United States had proposed compromise solutions for Ukraine, which Moscow had agreed to during the talks in Anchorage. According to him, the question now is whether Kyiv and the European countries will accept these proposals.

“If Kyiv wants to end the conflict, let it agree to the compromises proposed by the Americans even before Anchorage,” Putin said.

He added that Ukraine has the right to security, but not “at the expense of the security” of Russia. Asked what the consequences of the meeting with Trump and Xi Jinping would be, Putin replied that “only God knows what will happen next.” According to him, however, the talks demonstrated mutual understanding on a number of key issues.

Meeting ended without a joint statement on Ukraine

The trilateral meeting lasted about an hour and a half. Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping did not make a joint statement to the media after the talks.

A declaration was published addressing nuclear security, the limitation of nuclear risks and petroleum product supplies. However, the document mentions neither Ukraine nor Europe. The Associated Press reported that the three countries had agreed to continue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and to support reforms at the United Nations.

Putin’s claim that Russia did not start the war contradicts the established chronology. The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014, and on February 24, 2022, Russian armed forces launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. The UN describes the attack as a large-scale armed assault that led to a sharp escalation of the hostilities and a significant increase in casualties and destruction.

Sources: unian.net, apnews.com