Almost a year and a half had passed since the last Ukrainian attack on the 19-kilometre Kerch Bridge. On the night of November 17, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a new strike that destroyed the bridge’s arch over the shipping channel—it collapsed into the sea after the attack. This also severed the shipping link between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Russia’s Transport Ministry announced a “temporary suspension” of traffic on the bridge—both on the railway and road sections. Later, rail traffic on one line was resumed. Russian investigative authorities launched “criminal proceedings for a terrorist act.” Only then did Ukraine’s Security Service officially confirm the attack.

The bridge over the Kerch Strait connects mainland Russia with Crimea and is considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prestigious projects. Its construction began after Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, which violated international law, and four years later the bridge was officially opened.