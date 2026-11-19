Russian President Vladimir Putin described the trilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen as “candid and productive”. The talks took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

According to Putin, the three leaders discussed reform of the UN, security issues and the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. The conversation also touched on the threats that could arise from the development of artificial intelligence.

The Russian president clarified that the meeting was not aimed at achieving ambitious goals and that none of the countries would be forced to implement the decisions. He added that the three leaders had not agreed to hold regular meetings in the same format.

Putin Sees Opportunity to Improve Relations with the US

Putin said Donald Trump appeared to be “genuinely committed” to ending the war in Ukraine. According to the Russian president, the US administration’s approach to Moscow provides grounds for optimism, and relations between Russia and the US could be improved.

Putin also said he would consider attending the G20 summit in Miami in December. He said he had discussed the matter with Trump, but that when deciding whether to travel to the US, he would have to take the situation in Russia into account.

Moscow Rejects Truce in Energy Sector and Black Sea

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Putin said that Russia recognised Ukraine’s right to security, but not when this came at the expense of Russia’s security. He accused Kyiv and the European countries of not being ready for compromises to end the conflict.

The Russian president warned that Moscow would take retaliatory action over the strikes on the Crimean Bridge and said the response would be “far more painful” for Kyiv. He rejected claims by Ukrainian authorities that the facility was being used to transport military equipment and petroleum products, saying that the bridge served exclusively civilian purposes.

“But after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, there will be no negotiations. We will respond to these strikes,” Putin said.

He said Russia would not agree to truces covering the energy sector or the Black Sea. At the same time, Putin said Moscow was ready to continue negotiations on issues concerning Ukraine and European security, but insisted that it needed to better understand the position of the European countries. No dates have yet been set for continuing the dialogue.

Russia and China Discuss the Northern Sea Route

Putin said that Russia could not accept any form of military cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union, including the possible deployment of European troops on Ukrainian territory.

Moscow is also ready to strengthen its cooperation with China on the Northern Sea Route, which connects Russian ports with Asian markets via the Arctic. According to data cited by Reuters, during the navigation season from July to November, Russia exported 21 million barrels of oil to Asia along the route. This was around 50 percent more than in the previous year.

Sources: bta.bg