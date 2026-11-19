Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which will be attended by more than 40 of Kyiv’s partners. Representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump will also take part in the talks. The Ukrainian side’s main priority is strengthening air defense.

Other topics include support for Ukraine’s energy sector and finances, the diplomatic process, and the next steps toward ending the war and guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. Zelensky said that Kyiv was working to ensure Europe’s full-fledged participation in the negotiation process and expected the meetings in Berlin to produce concrete results.

Zelensky to Hold Talks with Friedrich Merz

Bilateral talks between Zelensky and European partners, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are scheduled to take place in the German capital. A meeting with the American side and national security advisers from European countries is also planned.

„Thank you to everyone who is helping,“ Zelensky said.

Kushner and Witkoff Bring the U.S. Position

U.S. President’s special envoy Jared Kushner said that he was traveling to Berlin together with Steve Witkoff. The two will hold consultations with Zelensky and European leaders.

According to Kushner, the main topics include preparations for the next round of negotiations, security guarantees for Ukraine, and a broader stability system in Europe. He said that the U.S. side wanted to deepen coordination with Ukraine and Europe and help formulate a common position on the key elements of lasting peace.

Kushner added that the format of future multilateral negotiations would also be discussed, as well as possible post-war security mechanisms. According to him, they should include reliable guarantees for Ukraine and measures to reduce the risk of new conflicts in Europe.

The meeting in Berlin is taking place against the backdrop of Europe’s efforts to secure a place in the Washington-backed talks on ending the war. It is attended by the main European countries supporting Ukraine, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, theprint.in, apnews.com