Traffic on the road from the Bulgarian-Turkish border to Edirne is moving in one lane due to road surface repair works. The restriction applies to the section between the 20th and 39th kilometres, which leads to the ring road of the Turkish city.

„Traffic is moving in one lane due to road surface renovation works,“ the road bulletin of Turkey’s General Directorate of Highways stated. The information was reported by Anadolu Agency and cited by the Bulgarian News Agency.

The road section has not been completely closed, but passage is restricted due to the ongoing works. Traffic at the site is being regulated within the available lane, which may slow travel to Edirne, particularly during heavier traffic.

The bulletin also listed repair and construction works on other road sections in Turkey. No deadline for completing the renovation was given for the specific section between the border and Edirne.

Sources: bta.bg