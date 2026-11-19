Prince Harry said he was ready to return to the British armed forces and serve again if required due to the threat from Russia. The Duke of Sussex made the statement on The Telegraph’s “Ukraine: The Latest” podcast during a surprise visit to Lviv.

“If I were asked whether I would rejoin the army if there were a need for it, I would undoubtedly be ready to serve my country alongside my veteran friends and serving military personnel,” Prince Harry said.

The 42-year-old prince served in the British armed forces and was deployed to Afghanistan. He left the army in 2015, and supporting wounded service members and veterans became one of his main public causes.

Fourth visit to Ukraine

Last weekend, Harry visited Lviv, where he met wounded British service members and the doctors caring for them. This is his fourth visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. His previous visit was in April.

According to The Associated Press, the podcast conversation was recorded during the visit, and the interview was published by The Telegraph afterwards. The American agency reports that Harry returned to the United Kingdom in the summer after six years in California.

Harry speaks about the Russian threat

On the podcast, the prince said that Europe had been at war with Russia for a decade, although the conflict was not being fought directly on the territory of all European countries.

“The whole world has a great deal to learn from Ukraine,” Harry said.

He added that Europe was recognising the Russian threat and building a united front against Moscow. In his words, stronger support from the United States would also be important. Harry also spoke about a divergence between American society and the administration of President Donald Trump regarding support for Ukraine.

During his meeting with wounded service members, Harry said that Ukraine would win the war. His statements are a personal position and do not represent the official position of the British government or the British armed forces.

Ukraine prepares delegation for the “Invictus” Games

Prince Harry created the “Invictus” Games in 2014 for wounded service members and veterans. The next edition will take place from 10 to 17 July 2027 in Birmingham, England.

Ukraine plans to send around 60 athletes, which would be its largest delegation in the history of the competition.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, itv.com