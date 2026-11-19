The White House temporarily seized the phones of journalists traveling aboard the presidential aircraft Air Force One after it took off from China. The measure was explained as being due to “security considerations”, Agence France-Presse reported.

“Our phones are being temporarily confiscated due to security considerations,” a reporter from the press team accompanying President Donald Trump said.

The aircraft took off from Shenzhen Airport shortly after 18:45 local time, or 10:45 GMT. This happened after Trump’s trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Unusual measure after the summit

Fox News correspondent Jackie Heinrich, who chairs the White House Correspondents’ Association, noted in a post on the social network X that journalists’ phones had not been confiscated during Trump’s previous visit to China in May.

She described what happened as an unusual measure. In her message, Heinrich did not provide further details about why the devices had been taken or when they would be returned.

According to the preliminary plan, the presidential aircraft was supposed to return directly to the United States after the summit. Agence France-Presse suggested that the seizure of the phones could indicate an additional, previously unannounced stop, but no such information has been confirmed.

During his visit to Asia, Trump repeatedly hinted at the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. So far, there has been no confirmation that such a meeting will take place.

Sources: bta.bg