Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine following the Russian president’s visit to China. In a post on the social network X, he said that the meeting in Shenzhen had not given the Kremlin the international stage it expected.

“Shenzhen is not the Yalta of Putin’s dreams,” Sybiha wrote. According to him, the Russian president should “come back down to earth” and end the war, which, the Ukrainian minister said, Russia will not be able to win. Sybiha also referred to Yalta in Crimea, which is occupied by Russia.

The meeting in Shenzhen did not produce a breakthrough for Ukraine

On November 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. The talks lasted around an hour and a half. It was the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of China, the United States and Russia.

Following the talks, a declaration was published addressing nuclear security, petroleum product supplies, strategic stability and international security. The text mentioned neither Ukraine nor Europe. The Associated Press also reported that the meeting had not resulted in a concrete breakthrough on key international issues.

It is precisely the lack of a concrete solution to the war in Ukraine that underlies Sybiha’s assessment. Kyiv did not take part in the talks, even though the war is the central conflict linked to Russia’s actions and European security.

Trump called Putin his friend

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Donald Trump called Putin his friend and said he was happy to see him. The statement was made before the trilateral talks in Shenzhen.

Sybiha did not indicate any specific next diplomatic steps, but insisted that Moscow must end the war instead of seeking international recognition through meetings with the leaders of the United States and China.

Sources: unian.net, apnews.com