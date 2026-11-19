Russian President Vladimir Putin said that European countries could participate in future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but set a condition: their representatives must first visit Moscow and present their proposals to the Russian side.

The statement was made after Putin’s trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. It was the first meeting in this format. According to the Associated Press, the talks focused on a number of international issues, including the war in Ukraine and nuclear security.

“We agreed that Ukraine’s security must be incorporated into pan-European security. But it would be strange to discuss Europe’s security without Europe. That is why we agreed to include the Europeans, but first they must come to Moscow so that we can discuss this with them,” Putin said, quoted by the Russian service of the BBC.

The Russian president added that Moscow must understand what proposals the European countries would put forward. He presented his position as being linked to the need for issues concerning Ukraine’s security to be considered in the broader context of European security.

Europe Has Not Been Directly Involved in Talks with Russia So Far

Until now, Moscow had opposed the direct involvement of European representatives in the trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the United States. The US side, by contrast, had insisted that European countries be included as early as the next meeting.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and the European Commission met with the Ukrainian and US delegations. However, they did not participate directly in the negotiations with the Russian side. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, called them “tourists.”

The meeting in Shenzhen ended without a joint declaration mentioning Ukraine. Later, a document described as a declaration “for peace” was adopted, but it too did not include any text on Ukraine.

Putin’s statement did not contain a specific timeframe for a possible visit by European representatives to Moscow, nor did it indicate which countries should take part in such talks. No further dates for negotiations on the war in Ukraine have been announced either.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, apnews.com, rbc.ru