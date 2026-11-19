China, the United States and Russia will continue coordinating at the working level after the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of the three countries. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi following the talks between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

The meeting took place within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. According to Wang Yi, the leaders personally presented their strategic intentions to one another and agreed to prevent conflicts and confrontation.

Beijing Speaks of a New Model of Interaction

“This was a peace summit,” Wang Yi said.

The Chinese foreign minister described the talks as historic, as this was the first meeting in this format between the leaders of China, the United States and Russia. According to him, it created a “new model” of interaction between the three countries.

Wang Yi said that the meeting took place in line with the trends of the times and the expectations of the world. He did not provide a specific schedule for the next contacts, but confirmed that coordination at the working level would continue.

The trilateral format brings together Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks focus on maintaining dialogue between the three powers and limiting the risk of new conflicts or an escalation of existing disputes.

Sources: bta.bg