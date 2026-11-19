The railway arch of the Crimean Bridge remained in place after being hit by Ukrainian Neptun missiles during the night of November 19. The first published photographs show darkening in the lower part of the structure, but no visible tilting or destruction of the arch itself. The structure is 227 meters long and weighs around 6,000 tons.

The clearer satellite image shows a dark spot on the northern part of the arch. No other distinct damage can be identified on the rest of the structure or on the railway track. The footage, however, cannot establish whether the darkening is a trace of fire, a shaded area, or an image defect. The road section of the bridge, which was destroyed in previous attacks, is not visible, nor are any remains in the water.

Moscow announced traffic on one of the tracks

Russia’s Transport Ministry reported that rail traffic on the first track had been restored around eight hours after the bridge was closed. Passenger train “Tavria” No. 92/91 was scheduled to travel along it on the Moscow–Kerch route, departing from Taman station. The ministry did not specify how many carriages the train consisted of.

Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed the strike on the railway section of the structure. Its statement said: “The target was hit and traffic on the bridge was disrupted. The railway track was damaged.” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry уточнил that the impacts were in the area of the arch and railway track, while the extent of the damage was still being assessed.

Third strike on the bridge in a week

The November 19 attack was the third on the Crimean Bridge within a week. Following the strike on November 16, the road arch shifted 15 degrees from the vertical. During the subsequent attack on the night of November 17, a road section approximately 200 meters long collapsed.

The railway connection had also already been operating with restrictions. Radio Free Europe reported in September that, due to damage to railway infrastructure in Crimea, Tavria trains from Russia had been limited to Kerch instead of continuing to Simferopol. Between Kerch and other populated areas, passengers were transported by bus.

Sources: focus.ua, ru.krymr.com, news.bg