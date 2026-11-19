Train traffic on the first railway track of the Crimean Bridge has been restored after a temporary suspension, Russia’s transport minister said, as quoted by BTA and Reuters. The first trains are expected to depart soon.

Rail traffic was interrupted following another attack on the bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Russia. This was the third strike on the facility within a week. Russia’s Transport Ministry said there were no casualties in the attack, while specialists assess the damage.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that Neptune missiles had struck the railway section of the bridge. The claim has not been independently confirmed by BTA. The Ukrainian side described the facility as an important supply route for Russian forces, while Moscow presents it as a civilian transport link.

The Crimean Bridge was built as a road and railway artery between the peninsula and Russia. It was constructed after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and opened in 2018. The facility has separate road and railway sections.

During the previous attacks earlier in the week, road traffic was also disrupted. The railway link remained crucial for the movement of passengers and cargo between Crimea and Russian territory after the road section was seriously damaged.

The restoration of rail traffic means that the railway link can be used again, but it does not change the condition of the damaged road section. Russian authorities have not announced a timeline for its full restoration.

Sources: bta.bg, euronews.com, apnews.com