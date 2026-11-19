One person has been killed and five injured in an attack by Russian attack drones on central districts of Kyiv. Four of those injured have been hospitalized, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said. The Kyiv City Military Administration specified that the deceased was a 26-year-old man from the Podilskyi district.

Explosions were heard in the city center as air defense forces were activated. In the Podilskyi district, debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle fell near a three-story building, and a fire in apartments was later reported, along with a drone hitting a four-story building.

Debris was burning on the roadway in the Obolonskyi district. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris fell onto the roof of an eight-story building, while more than 10 vehicles were damaged in an open area. Klitschko also reported broken windows at St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral.

Damage to Historic Buildings and Embassies

Among the sites affected is the oldest residential building in Kyiv. The building is located in Podil, near the Embassy of the Netherlands, and was built in 1798 with funds provided by nobleman Leontiy Vyshnevsky. The Ancient Kyiv State Historical and Architectural Reserve said that numerous cultural heritage sites were damaged in the attack.

One of the drones fell near the Embassy of the Netherlands on Kontraktova Square. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the diplomatic mission had sustained minor damage, but there were no casualties. “The Embassy of the Netherlands sustained minor damage. Fortunately, no one was injured,” Sybiha said.

Later, the minister said that the Austrian embassy, located not far from St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral, had also been damaged. Drone debris also fell on the grounds of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Sybiha said it would be handed over to a museum.

How the Attack Unfolded

The first reports of debris falling in the Podilskyi district were made by Klitschko at 14:56. At 15:29, he reported a fire in a residence and a drone falling in an open area. At 15:38, a strike on a four-story building was reported, while at 16:30 the number of injured reached four. The figures were later updated to five injured and one dead.

Sybiha urged the international community to condemn the attacks on foreign diplomatic missions. “Putin’s terror must receive a firm response,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Sources: unian.net