An attack by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis damaged the tallest tower in Riyadh, Saudi authorities said. A skyscraper in the capital’s financial district, associated with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, was affected.

Saudi Civil Defense said the building sustained material damage, but there were no casualties. “One of the skyscrapers in the financial district was targeted in an attack by the Houthi terrorist militia. Material damage was caused, but there were no casualties,” the statement said.

Civil Defense also released a photo of the building showing shattered windows on the facade. The image shows the skyscraper that houses Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Another attack on Riyadh

The incident is the latest Houthi strike against the Saudi capital amid escalating military actions between Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni group. Saudi authorities directly linked the attack to the Houthis, who are backed by Iran.

The consequences confirmed so far are limited to material damage to the skyscraper. Saudi Civil Defense has not reported any fatalities or injuries.

Sources: bta.bg, today.lorientlejour.com