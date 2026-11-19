Russia’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Finland’s chargé d’affaires in Moscow to protest against Finland’s new restrictions on Russian citizens, including athletes.

In a statement, the ministry described the measures as „blatant discrimination on the basis of nationality“. Moscow claims that they contradict not only the principles of the international sports movement, but also fundamental human rights norms.

„We are carefully taking note of all confrontational actions by Finland, which will undoubtedly be taken into account in the further development of bilateral relations“, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Finnish government announced that it would not allow Russian athletes to compete in the opening round of the upcoming Cross-Country Skiing World Cup season in Ruka. The restriction will also apply to competitors participating as neutrals rather than under the Russian flag.

Restrictions also affect entry with Schengen visas

Earlier, Helsinki introduced new rules for Russian citizens with Schengen visas. As of November 16, they may enter Finland for work only when the activity is considered essential to the country’s national interests. The examples cited include work related to security of supply.

Finnish authorities apply the rules when assessing visa applications, entry conditions and short-term stays. According to Finland’s Foreign Ministry, the new decision also covers professional athletes, including those with neutral status.

Thus, Russian athletes may be prevented from participating in international events on Finnish territory, even though individual international federations allow participation under a neutral flag.

Moscow warns that Finland’s decisions will be taken into account in the future development of bilateral relations. Helsinki has so far announced no retreat from the restrictions introduced.

Sources: bta.bg