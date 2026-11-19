Residents of Kyiv reacted bitterly to the meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in China. The talks in Shenzhen took place without Ukrainian representatives, while Russian drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital continued throughout the day.

“A meeting of three losers”—this is how 68-year-old Gennady Bestrukhin described the talks. In his view, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping “are all doing bad things.”

Forty-nine-year-old veteran Oleh Obukhovsky also said he did not expect a constructive outcome. “Given that Trump is an ally of Putin and is not on Ukraine’s side, I don’t think anything constructive will come out of this meeting,” he said.

One killed and four injured in the attacks

Air raid sirens sounded almost continuously in Kyiv. AFP journalists heard several explosions in the city center, linked to the operation of air defenses.

One person was killed and four were injured in the Russian attacks. A fire broke out in a residential building in the Podil district. Later, debris caused a fire on a street in the Obolon district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“Russia has been terrorizing Kyiv with drones all day. Attacks on residential neighborhoods of the capital are continuing,” police said in a statement accompanied by photographs of damaged buildings and firefighters.

No Ukrainian participation in the talks

The meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi lasted about one hour and 20 minutes. Afterward, the three countries adopted a peace declaration in which they stated their international ambitions and criticized multilateral institutions.

The three leaders emphasized the historic nature of the talks. In Kyiv, however, the absence of a Ukrainian representative was seen as a sign that decisions about the war could be discussed without the participation of the country directly affected.

“First, look at Putin’s situation: he expected to capture Kyiv in three days, and here we are already in the fifth year of the war. Trump should be dealing with Iran. Xi is focused on Taiwan. What could they possibly decide? It makes no sense at all,” Obukhovsky said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alina, who works as a psychologist, said she had not followed the news for three weeks. “It’s much easier that way. I’m in such a state that it’s better not to know,” she said of the meeting in China.

Diplomatic efforts mediated by the United States resumed after an eight-month hiatus, but so far they have not produced a concrete result toward ending the war that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Sources: bta.bg, afp.com