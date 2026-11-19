A Russian drone struck a building located behind the Dutch Embassy in Kyiv during the attack on the Ukrainian capital. As a result of the strike, the diplomatic mission sustained minor damage, while no staff members were injured.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen confirmed the incident and said that the exact circumstances were still being clarified. “We are clarifying exactly what happened. At the moment, the priority is the well-being of our staff,” he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha posted photos of the damaged embassy. He called on the international community to condemn Russia’s attacks on foreign diplomats and expressed his support for his Dutch colleagues.

Further damage to diplomatic facilities

“We call on the international community in the strongest possible terms to condemn Russia’s attacks on foreign diplomats and express our firm support for our Dutch colleagues,” Andrii Sybiha said.

The incident in Kyiv came two days after a Russian attack damaged Austria’s honorary consulate in Dnipro. Ukrainian authorities reported the damage on November 17.

In November of the previous year, Russian attacks also damaged the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv. At the end of September of the same year, a missile caused damage to the Polish Embassy in Ukraine, as well as to the representation of the European Union in the country.

According to information cited by “Ukrainska Pravda,” the circumstances surrounding the latest strike in Kyiv are still being clarified. It has been confirmed that the damage to the Dutch Embassy is minor and that no staff members were injured.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, eurointegration.com.ua