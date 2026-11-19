Even during her term as Austria’s foreign minister, Karin Kneissl stood out for her close ties to Russia. She now lives there and publicly supports Putin. This could have serious consequences in her home country, ARD reports.

“Service to a foreign state”?

“The Austrian authorities have initiated legal proceedings to strip me of my Austrian citizenship, which would make me stateless,” Kneissl said, according to the state-run Russian news agency TASS.

Back in March, the liberal Austrian party Neos called for an investigation into whether Kneissl “serves a foreign state” and whether “her conduct is causing significant harm to the interests and reputation of the republic,” the Austrian newspaper “Die Presse” reported. The investigation is ongoing, APA reports. There is still no official position from the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

The dance with Putin