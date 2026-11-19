The first trilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States, Russia and China — Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping — in Shenzhen ended without a concrete result for the war in Ukraine. The final declaration mentions neither Ukraine, nor a ceasefire, nor Europe’s security. TVP World assessed the meeting as a diplomatic gesture with little substance behind it.

Trump said that the three leaders were „making history“. During his meeting with Putin, the US president introduced him by saying: „This is my friend“. From Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded more sharply: „God, protect us from such friends“. According to TVP World’s analysis, the ceremony gave Putin a seat at the table of the great powers and created comparisons with the Yalta Conference.

What the declaration contains

In the document, the three countries declare their readiness to discuss reform of the United Nations, increase the production and supply of petroleum products, and continue dialogue on nuclear risks. The leaders also call for immunity for state officials, warning the International Criminal Court not to improperly expand its jurisdiction. The declaration contains no specific formula for ending the war or starting negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

TVP World concludes that each of the three countries gained a different political benefit. Xi Jinping demonstrated Beijing’s diplomatic influence, Trump received photographs from a historic meeting and the prospect of future talks on the nuclear programme, while Putin gained recognition as an equal participant in discussions on global security.

Strikes on the bridge change the message

After the meeting, Putin said that he had discussed a possible truce in individual areas with Russia’s Security Council, but that following the Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge, these issues had been removed from the agenda. „The response will be much more painful“, the Russian president warned, as quoted in the analysis.

According to TVP World, three strikes on the bridge in four days damaged its road section and disrupted rail traffic. Ukrainian forces also attacked Russian oil refineries and fuel depots. This enabled Kyiv to demonstrate its ability to carry out deep strikes on Russian territory, including with domestically produced weapons.

The analysis notes that Putin’s strategy of using his relationship with Trump to reach an agreement on Russian terms has not produced results so far. TVP World identifies the readiness of European countries to continue supporting the Ukrainian resistance as the main obstacle. Thus, the meeting in Shenzhen brought the Kremlin the desired international attention, but the strikes on the Crimean Bridge served as a reminder that the war remains far from a Russian outcome imposed unilaterally.

Sources: unian.net, tvpworld.com