US, Chinese and Russian Presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held an unusual trilateral meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, devoted to nuclear risks and international security. The closed-door conversation lasted around 70 minutes, but did not result in a concrete agreement to limit nuclear arsenals.

It had been announced in advance that the three would discuss the wars in Ukraine and Iran, as well as ways to reduce the danger of nuclear weapons being used. After the meeting, however, their common positions were limited to support for reforming the UN, increasing the processing of fossil fuels and criticism of the International Criminal Court.

„We are truly making history,“ Trump said at the beginning of the talks. He said that the US, Russia and China were „in a unique position to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world, as well as limit the risk of their use.“ Xi described the aim of the meeting as „promoting world peace,“ while Putin said the three countries bore „a shared responsibility for maintaining international peace.“

Limited results after the meeting

After the talks, Xi Jinping described them as positive, constructive and fruitful. Putin called them open and frank, saying that the trilateral format was „useful and substantive.“ Trump left the villa and boarded the presidential plane without making a statement to reporters.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said the meeting could at most mark the beginning of a lengthy process to reduce nuclear arsenals. „We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump,“ he said, adding that a single meeting was unlikely to lead to dramatic breakthroughs.

Differences in nuclear arsenals

The last nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia, known as „New START,“ expired in February. Trump said he wanted a „new, improved and modernized“ agreement that would also include China.

Beijing, however, has less incentive to accept restrictions, as its nuclear arsenal of more than 600 warheads is significantly smaller than the stockpiles of the US and Russia. Each of the two countries is believed to possess more than 5,000 warheads. This difference is one of the main obstacles to possible trilateral negotiations.

Separate talks with Xi and Putin

Before the trilateral meeting, Trump held separate talks with Xi Jinping. This was their third substantive meeting of the year. The US president said Washington and Beijing shared an interest in ensuring that oil continued to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and hinted that he would press China to buy more US agricultural products. China's Xinhua news agency reported that Xi also raised the issue of Taiwan.

Trump also held a separate conversation with Putin. It was their first meeting for negotiations since talks in Alaska last year, which failed to produce an agreement on the war in Ukraine. Before the meeting, the US president said that „wonderful things – or at least the beginning of them“ could come out of it.

After the trilateral conversation, the leaders jointly criticized the International Criminal Court and said that government officials should enjoy immunity from prosecution by the institution. Putin is wanted by the court, while the Trump administration imposed sanctions on its officials and on the institution itself.

Sources: apnews.com, bta.bg