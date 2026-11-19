Police in Istanbul checked 297,366 people and detained 475 suspects during a large-scale operation to maintain public order. The operation, codenamed “Peace Istanbul,” was carried out in two stages across the Turkish metropolis, broadcaster CNN Türk reported, citing the Istanbul Police Department.

During the checks, 677 people wanted for various crimes were apprehended. Forty-seven individuals evading military service were also identified. Police confiscated 25 illegally possessed firearms.

Checkpoints and Inspections at Establishments

During the first stage, 189 stationary checkpoints were set up on roads across the city. A total of 1,100 police officers took part, assisted by a police helicopter and five boats from the Maritime Port Directorate.

In the second stage, 1,074 police officers carried out inspections at public facilities and establishments in various districts of Istanbul. Identity checks were conducted, along with searches of the nationwide wanted-persons information system.

Operations in the “Peace Istanbul” series are conducted periodically by the Istanbul Police Department. Their aim is to prevent crime, maintain public order and identify wanted persons in Istanbul.