Vladimir Putin was “furious” over the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge, US President Donald Trump said in a conversation with NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierres. The bridge connects Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which is temporarily occupied by Russia.

Trump also said that he agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States should not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine’s participation.

“President Trump said that he agreed with this and that he would not do it,” Gabe Gutierres reported.

The journalist added, however, that the US president had received a warm welcome from Putin. In his words, this created the impression of a meeting with an authoritarian leader at which Ukraine had been excluded from the process.

Trump and Putin’s meeting in China

Trump and Putin met in China. The US president said that the leaders of the United States, Russia and China would discuss “all the world’s problems,” including the war in Ukraine.

Trump said that he had spoken with Putin “for a very long time” about the war. In its report, UNIAN noted that the meeting in Shenzhen did not produce diplomatic results, despite the public gestures and ceremonies surrounding it.

The claim about the Russian president’s reaction was presented as Trump’s assessment. The article did not cite any separate information or statement from the Kremlin that would independently confirm how Putin reacted to the strike on the bridge.

Sources: unian.net