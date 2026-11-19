Ukraine used nine Ruta Block 1 cruise missiles in the operation against the Crimean Bridge on November 17. Seven of them reached the structure, Alexander Danylyuk, president of the Dutch defense company Destinus, told the French newspaper Le Parisien.

“Ukraine launched nine Ruta Block 1 missiles, and seven of them hit the bridge. In missions of this scale, you use something that has already proven itself,” Danylyuk said.

A missile designed for salvo use

The Ruta Block 1 is part of the Ruta missile family, designed for precision strikes against important military targets. According to data presented by Destinus, the missile has a stated range of 300 kilometers, can carry up to 150 kilograms of payload, and reaches a maximum speed of 800 kilometers per hour.

The system is designed to fly at low altitude and penetrate environments in which electronic warfare systems are operating. The company describes it as a basic system for precision strikes, optimized for mass use and salvo launches.

Destinus has also presented two other models from the family – the Ruta Block 2 and Ruta Block 3. According to information cited by Le Parisien and UNIAN, they are equipped with artificial intelligence systems and have an increased flight range of up to 1,500 kilometers. Unlike Block 1, the subsequent versions are intended for single use, but offer greater power.

The strike on the Crimean Bridge

The operation against the bridge involved various strike systems. The weapons listed include “Dovbush,” “Vendetta,” Da Vinci, “Sichen,” MICH 2000, “Ruta,” “Palianytsia,” An-197, FP-1, FP-5 “Flamingo,” and R-360 “Neptune.”

According to UNIAN, the “Palianytsia” drones struck the road section of the bridge, while “Neptune,” “Ruta” drones, and FP-5 hit the railway section. As a result of the strikes, structures from the road section collapsed and fell into the water.

The use of the Ruta Block 1 is cited as one of the rare cases in which a European arms manufacturer has had a direct operational role in a large-scale Ukrainian attack. The data on the number of missiles launched and those that reached their targets comes from a statement by the head of Destinus and has not been independently confirmed in the publications provided.

Sources: unian.net, leparisien.fr