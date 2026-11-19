The Ukrainian army destroyed one of the road spans of the Crimean Bridge during the night of November 17. The strike also brought down the arch over the navigable channel of the Kerch Strait, while the debris blocked the passage of vessels. The railway section of the structure was damaged but not completely destroyed.

On November 19, the bridge was attacked for the third time within a week. Russia’s Ministry of Transport reported a temporary suspension of train traffic while specialists assess the damage. Earlier, rail traffic had been restored after the previous strikes.

The Crimean Bridge is 19 kilometers long and connects the Crimean Peninsula with Krasnodar Krai. In addition to its symbolic importance for the Russian authorities, the structure is an important road and rail route for deliveries to the peninsula. Following the damage, some of the traffic will have to be rerouted along the land corridor near the Sea of Azov.

„Our response will be much more painful, and the bridge will be restored“, Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian president described the bridge as a civilian facility and said that following the strikes, Moscow had abandoned the partially negotiated ceasefire. Separately, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the structure would be restored and would become „even better than before“.

Why bridges are difficult to destroy

The strike on the Crimean Bridge highlighted the difference between damaging a roadway and permanently destroying a structure. Large road and railway bridges are designed to withstand significant loads. To put them out of service for an extended period, their supports, arches, cables or other load-bearing elements usually have to be hit.

This is a difficult task even when high-precision weapons are used. The bridge may be protected by air defenses and electronic warfare systems that disrupt navigation and reduce the accuracy of missiles and drones. In addition, damaged sections can often be repaired or temporarily replaced.

A historical example is Vietnam’s „Dragon’s Jaw“ railway bridge, against which the US Air Force carried out dozens of attacks. The structure was only permanently put out of service in 1972 using laser-guided bombs.

The difference between the strikes on the Crimean Bridge and Kyiv

That same night, the Russian army carried out another strike on Kyiv’s Northern Bridge. At least three Iskander-M ballistic missiles hit the structure. One of them exploded several meters from the point where the load-bearing cables are anchored. The bridge withstood the attack, but the roadway was damaged and vehicle traffic was halted.

According to an analysis by Meduza, Russian strikes on the bridges across the Dnipro have so far failed to achieve a lasting effect. The damage has mainly affected road surfaces, while the load-bearing structures have remained intact. To sever the transport link between the western and eastern parts of Ukraine, a large proportion of the nearly 20 bridges across the river would have to be put out of service simultaneously and for an extended period.

The Ukrainian operation against the Crimean Bridge relied on a massive salvo intended to overwhelm Russian air defenses. Drones were used before the main strike, probably to identify weak points in the defenses. Exactly how the link between the Ukrainian operators and some of the missiles was organized remains unclear.

For Russia, the consequences are both logistical and political. Military supplies to Crimea can be rerouted along land routes, but these are more vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks. For the peninsula’s civilian population, the damage means additional restrictions on transport and supplies.

Sources: meduza.io