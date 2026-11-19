Hungary has withdrawn its objection to opening the final two negotiating clusters for Ukraine and Moldova’s membership in the European Union. They concern the areas of “Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity” and “Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion.”

The information was reported by unnamed diplomats to the “Kyiv Independent.” According to the publication, Budapest’s decision was made on November 18, but it does not yet mean that the two clusters have been formally opened.

Before that, the ambassadors of the 27 EU member states must approve a common position, which must then be adopted by the national ministers. Only after these steps can an intergovernmental conference be held at which the clusters will officially be declared open.

The procedure is expected to be completed in December. This would mean that Ukraine and Moldova will have all six negotiating clusters open. In October, the EU opened clusters 2 and 3 for the two countries, related to the internal market, competitiveness and inclusive growth. Earlier, cluster 1 on the fundamentals and cluster 6 on external relations were opened.

The next stage is the rule of law and the fight against corruption

Once the clusters have been fully opened, attention will turn to reforms in the area of the rule of law. Ukraine and Moldova must meet interim benchmarks related to the fight against corruption as well before they can officially mark individual tasks as completed.

The “Kyiv Independent” reports that the European Commission considers Moldova’s work on these benchmarks to be practically complete. The Commission is expected to circulate a report on Chisinau’s progress among the EU member states during the week of November 23.

Ukraine still has work to do on rule-of-law reforms. The country already has a joint working group with the EU, which a Union diplomat assessed as likely to “triple” the pace of Kyiv’s progress.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys have said that the goal is for Ukraine to advance the necessary reforms by the end of Lithuania’s presidency of the Council of the EU in June 2027. Opening the final two clusters is an important procedural step, but it does not constitute a decision on a specific date for membership.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, kyivindependent.com