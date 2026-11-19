Russia cannot set broad and unrealistic security demands because it is the aggressor in the war against Ukraine. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said this after the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin.

“The aggressor in this conflict should not be the one setting broad and unrealistic security demands,” Burnham said. According to him, European countries have a common understanding of the conditions they can accept during negotiations and those that are unacceptable.

Europe Is Ready for Negotiations

The British prime minister said Europe was ready to take part in serious negotiations to end the war. He stressed, however, that talks on broader European security issues could begin only after a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia had been concluded.

“Europe is ready to enter these negotiations. We are clear about what we will agree to and what we will not agree to, but we are also making it clear that we stand with Ukraine,” Burnham said.

After the meeting, the leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine confirmed that Kyiv must receive reliable and legally binding security guarantees once a ceasefire comes into force. Their joint statement said that these guarantees should be defensive in nature and closely coordinated with the United States.

London Announces Drones and Patrol Boats

Burnham said that Britain’s main message to the Coalition of the Willing was the need to further increase support for Ukraine. He noted that, within the budget, London had approved a support package worth £10 billion.

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with 1,000 British-made long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. The country will also work with Norway on the construction of two fast attack boats. According to the British government, the joint investment in the vessels will exceed £100 million, and the boats will be built in the United Kingdom. They will be equipped with air defense systems, missiles and self-defense systems and will help protect Ukraine’s coastline and commercial routes in the Black Sea.

Assessment of Russian Losses

The British prime minister described the war as a situation in which all sides are losing, but said that Russia was “the biggest loser.” According to him, the Russian army suffers more losses every two to three months than the Soviet Union did during all nine years of the war in Afghanistan.

Burnham also said that, in exchange for this human cost, Russia had achieved no more than 0.2% in additional territorial gains in Ukraine. He linked readiness to move toward peace to the involvement of the United States in the diplomatic process and to the progress made in the talks.

“I hope this message will be heard very clearly in Moscow,” the British prime minister said, assuring that London would continue to support Ukraine.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, news.sky.com