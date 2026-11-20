Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has still not received an invitation from the United States to attend the G20 summit in Florida in December. The forum is scheduled to take place on December 14 and 15 in Miami.

Zelensky spoke to journalists in Berlin after a meeting of Ukraine’s supporters from the Coalition of the Willing. He expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would invite Ukraine as a close ally of the United States.

“We are counting on it,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said he had received signals from other G20 members that they wanted Ukraine to participate in the forum. Ukraine is not a member of the group of the world’s largest developed and developing economies, but it is directly affected by the war with Russia.

“If I am invited, of course I will represent my country and my people. If not, then I won’t,” Zelensky said. The information about his statement was reported by DPA.

Putin Has Already Been Invited

The US administration has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the meeting in Miami. It is unclear whether he will attend, while Zelensky said he did not know what Russia’s response to the invitation had been.

The United States hopes that progress toward ending the war in Ukraine will be achieved by the time of the summit. Discussions on the conflict were among the topics at the meeting in Berlin, attended by European leaders and representatives of Ukraine’s allies.

Trump’s Conflicting Assessments of Zelensky

Zelensky was asked whether Trump had ever called him a “friend.” He initially answered in the affirmative, but after briefly reflecting, said he did not remember.

“He has called me many things, completely different things, but also positive ones,” the Ukrainian president clarified.

Several hours earlier, Trump called Putin his friend in front of cameras in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. In his public statements, the US president has offered differing assessments of Zelensky – from praising his courage and steadfastness to calling him a dictator.

At this stage, Ukraine’s participation in the G20 summit remains officially unannounced. It has been confirmed that Russia has received an invitation, but Vladimir Putin’s attendance is also not certain.

Sources: bta.bg, markets.traderfox.com, axios.com