Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine using cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. Three people were killed in Kyiv and two others were injured, OBOZ.UA reported, citing information from the city authorities.

The strikes affected transport and critical infrastructure in the capital. The Podilskyi-Voskresenskyi, Darnytskyi and Southern bridges over the Dnipro were damaged. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that traffic from the right bank to the left bank via the Podilskyi-Voskresenskyi Bridge had been closed until specialists assess the damage.

“Specialists will be able to determine the extent of the damage to the facilities after the air raid alert ends,” Vitaliy Klitschko said.

Traffic on the Southern Bridge is permitted only on a restricted basis – from the left bank to the right bank, for vehicles weighing up to 10 tonnes and for public transport weighing up to 18 tonnes. Klitschko urged residents not to travel in private cars unless necessary and recommended that businesses able to do so introduce remote work.

Fires in three districts of Kyiv

A fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Obolonskyi district. In the Podilskyi district, a building in a non-residential area caught fire, while in the Holosiivskyi district, a strike was recorded on the grounds of an infrastructure facility, where an office building caught fire. A critical infrastructure facility was also damaged.

According to Ukrainian monitoring resources, Kyiv was attacked in at least five waves with ballistic missiles. Explosions were recorded between 01:20 and 03:28, while further strikes were reported later during the night. The Ukrainian news agency UNN reported strikes and fires in several districts of the capital, уточнявайки that at the initial stage, information about the damage and casualties was changing.

Reports of strategic aviation activity

On the evening of November 19, monitoring channels reported that at least five Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers had taken off from the Ukrainka air base in the Russian Far East. According to these reports, launches of Kh-101 missiles were possible.

At around 04:47, the launch of at least 12 Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95MS bombers was reported. Shortly afterwards, 16 Kalibr missile launches were also reported from the waters of the Black Sea. This information comes from monitoring resources and not from an independently confirmed official report on all the weapons used.

The latest attack followed Russian statements about retaliatory actions after Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge. According to The Kyiv Independent, the attack also affected other areas of Ukraine, including infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rih and a hospital in Kharkiv, where at least four people were injured.

Sources: war.obozrevatel.com, kyivindependent.com, unn.ua