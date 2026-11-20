US National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post, an administration official said. The change comes after a series of technical failures and disruptions affecting services and institutions across the country.

Cairncross is expected to be replaced by Kirsten Davies, who until now served as the US Department of Defense’s chief information officer. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the change in a post on X.

Which systems were affected

In recent days, problems were reported with Microsoft’s Outlook service, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Security Agency and banking systems. According to Reuters, the disruption to air transport affected more than 18,000 flights.

US government officials have repeatedly said there is no evidence that the individual incidents were the result of a coordinated cyberattack. Marco Rubio said there was no information indicating that the technical failures were connected to one another or to a hostile actor.

Different versions of his departure

“There is no information that the technical problems are connected to one another or to a hostile actor,” Marco Rubio said.

Cairncross was selected by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate in August 2025. He advised the president on cybersecurity and data protection policy, and had previously served as a White House adviser during Trump’s first term as well.

According to two anonymous sources cited by Axios, Cairncross did not want to remain in the post for another two years. Under this version, he is stepping down so that Trump can nominate his successor before Democrats take control of the Senate in January. The new appointee will have to be confirmed by the upper chamber of Congress.

Reuters reported a different version, citing a person close to the White House. According to that source, Cairncross was removed and the president supported the decision. Publicly, Cairncross described his departure as “the honor of a lifetime” and said he was proud of his work to strengthen US cybersecurity, protect critical infrastructure and counter foreign threats.

Davies has already been confirmed by the Senate for her position at the Pentagon. According to US media, she will temporarily assume the role of national cyber director while the necessary procedure for the new appointment is completed.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, reuters.com