Reaching an agreement on the mutual limitation of nuclear weapons between the United States, Russia and China will be difficult, but Donald Trump said he will continue working on the issue. The US president made the statement after his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trilateral summit in China.

“I like the idea of it, but from the standpoint of the negotiations themselves, it is very difficult for me as president,” Trump said in a telephone interview with Reuters while returning to Washington.

Trump will continue to raise the issue

Limiting nuclear arsenals was among the US president’s main priorities during his visit to China. Trump sought to initiate trilateral talks between Washington, Moscow and Beijing, but the issue remains complicated because China does not want to discuss it in the same way as the United States and Russia.

China is expanding its nuclear forces as it attempts to narrow the gap with the two countries that have long held leading positions in this area. In this context, including Beijing in a future agreement would require the coordination of nuclear arsenals that differ in scale and structure.

“President Xi agrees” with the idea of limiting nuclear weapons, Trump said. At the same time, he acknowledged that in practice it is difficult to expect a country to give up a significant part of its arsenal.

“It’s very difficult for somebody to say: “We have 4,000 nuclear weapons, we’re going to give up half of them”; that’s difficult to do,” the US president said.

No specific agreement announced

Trump’s statement did not make clear that a specific agreement had been reached or that a timetable for official talks had been set. However, the US president stressed that he would continue to raise the issue.

“This has to be done, but it’s difficult from a psychological standpoint,” Trump said, describing the task as not only a diplomatic but also a political problem.

For now, the statement remains an intention to pursue future work among the three nuclear powers. No treaty text, specific limits or mechanism for controlling the arsenals was announced after the meeting.

Sources: bta.bg, new.streetinsider.com