Poland is preparing a bill that would restrict access to social media for people under the age of 15. The draft provides for platforms to verify users’ ages through three tools, while Polish authorities assure that no additional personal data will be collected.

The main provisions were discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on children and youth. The bill was jointly drafted by the ministries of digitalisation and education. Deputy Education Minister Katarzyna Lubnauer said that only people aged 15 and over would have access to social media.

Three ways to verify age

Users are expected to be able to prove their age through the European Digital Identity Wallet, the mObywatel app or a tool offered by the social media platform itself.

The latter option will be permitted only if it complies with European Union standards and guarantees data security. The system must transmit only information on whether the user is at least 15 years old, without providing any other personal data to the platform.

If there are reasonable doubts about the stated age, the provider will be able to request an additional verification. Such doubts may also arise on the basis of an algorithm that monitors the content being viewed.

No biometrics

During the meeting, the authors of the draft were asked whether biometric methods, including facial recognition, were envisaged. Lubnauer replied: “Biometrics are not envisaged. These three methods are much more effective than those used in Australia and provide significantly more reliable protection.”

The verification will not apply to accounts created before 1 September 2017, or to profiles whose owners have already verified their identity. An exception will also be made for platforms that can be used without registration or logging into an account.

The draft is not yet law

At the end of October, the bill was included in the list of legislative initiatives of the Polish Council of Ministers. Lubnauer said she expected it to be submitted for public consultation in mid-November. This means that the proposed restrictions have not yet entered into force.

The deputy minister described the draft as another “piece of the puzzle” in the child protection system. She listed among the other measures restrictions on the use of phones in kindergartens and primary schools, the European Digital Services Act and rules protecting images of children in preschools.

Sources: shkola.obozrevatel.com, samorzad.pap.pl