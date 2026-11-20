An investigation by "Radio France Internationale" (RFI) revealed at the beginning of the week something that had long been suspected: according to the report, France is sending soldiers to Ukraine for training and technical maintenance. The name of this top-secret structure is "Volya", which has two meanings in Ukrainian - "freedom" and "will". And after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took advantage of this convenient opportunity to accuse France of "direct involvement in the war", the French government felt compelled to respond.

Alice Rufo, Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Defence, confirmed to the French parliament the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine. "There is a coordination structure in Ukraine that works closely with the French defence mission and enables targeted training and equipment maintenance during specific operations," she said, adding that this concerns, for example, the French CAESAR artillery system and French "Mirage" fighter jets.

First hints as early as 2024

This is not some kind of surprise. Two and a half years ago, in June 2024, President Emmanuel Macron said in a television interview that "there should be no taboos" in this regard. At the time, he stressed that Ukrainian soil was part of a sovereign state and that this did not involve conducting training in the combat zone, adding that the presence of French instructors in western Ukraine was not an act of aggression against Russia.

While Britain has meanwhile been fairly open about the presence of British instructors in Ukraine, until now there had been no official confirmation in France of French units being present on the ground. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in fact acknowledged that the presence of Western troops in Ukraine was already known.

Resistance in France, too

But now the resistance is coming not only from Moscow. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far-left party "La France Insoumise", warned that France must under no circumstances become a country participating in the war in Ukraine. In a social media post, he directly repeated the Russian foreign minister's words.

According to information from RFI, even members of the conservative ranks in the French Senate are raising the question of whether the participation of French soldiers in Ukraine should be approved by parliament. The responsible minister, Rufo, explained that this was not an "armed operation in the context of a war or conflict within the meaning of Article 35 of the Constitution". Therefore, she said, there was no need for a parliamentary debate.

At the Élysée Palace, the presence of French soldiers on Ukrainian territory is being downplayed. Officials claim that an "echo of Russian propaganda" is currently gaining momentum.

The presidency explains that this concerns a "coordination group" that maintains contact with the Ukrainian authorities. "The small forces deployed there" support activities such as maintenance and training, particularly involving equipment and materials provided or sold to Ukraine. In addition, great care must be taken so as not to put the forces on the ground at risk.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot also responded to the discussion about the mission, stating that France "is, of course, not a party to the war in Ukraine and has no intention of becoming one". He added, however, that France supports Ukraine's resistance. And this is "the least we can do". Because Ukraine is fighting for its independence, freedom and democracy at the gates of Europe, Barrot stressed.

Le Pen wants to end aid to Ukraine

The position of the current French government is clear, but at the same time there is political division in France over the issue of Ukraine. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who is leading in polls ahead of the upcoming presidential election, recently stated unequivocally that if she became president, she would halt financial aid to Ukraine. If she wins the election in May, she intends to give Ukraine another six months, after which she would stop the payments. Her argument: the state of the national budget. Le Pen also hinted that the nature and scope of the military support France provides to Ukraine could likewise be reconsidered after the French presidential election.