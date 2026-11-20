The US has persuaded Russia to accept the concept of security guarantees for Ukraine based on Article 5 of the NATO treaty, Jared Kushner said in Berlin. He made the statement at a joint press conference with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I think we managed to persuade the Russians to accept this concept, according to which all security guarantees for Ukraine will be based on Article 5,” Kushner said. He is part of US President Donald Trump’s team and is taking part in negotiations to end the war.

The statement was made on the day Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a summit in China. Kushner did not publicly present the specific text of the agreement, nor did he clarify what actions would be triggered in the event of a possible new Russian attack on Ukraine.

Zelensky: We do not understand Article 5 in the same way

Volodymyr Zelensky reacted cautiously to Kushner’s remarks and expressed doubt that Kyiv and Washington attach the same meaning to the concept of “Article 5 guarantees”.

“I am not sure that we understand Article 5 in the same way. What does it mean to me? Article 5 means that certain partner forces are stationed on your territory,” Zelensky said.

In this way, the Ukrainian president linked the guarantees not only to a political commitment to respond in the event of an attack, but also to the physical presence of partner forces in Ukraine. This issue is among the most contentious elements in the plans under discussion for the country’s post-war security.

Moscow has so far rejected foreign troops

Guarantees for Ukraine based on the principles of Article 5 have already been discussed as part of the negotiations. After Trump and Putin met in Alaska in August 2025, the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said that Washington could offer Kyiv protection similar to that provided under Article 5.

Moscow’s position on the issue of foreign troops, however, remains the opposite. The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that Russia is categorically opposed to the deployment of foreign military forces on Ukrainian territory. After meeting with Trump and Xi Jinping, Putin once again described the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine as unacceptable.

The information provided contains no public confirmation from the Kremlin that Russia has officially accepted the proposed concept. Therefore, the only thing confirmed for now is that Kushner is presenting the Russian side as agreeing to the general model, while the specific parameters of the guarantees and Moscow’s position on the possible presence of foreign forces remain unspecified.

Sources: meduza.io, apnews.com