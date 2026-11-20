Russia launched around 100 missiles and nearly 400 drones in a massive attack on Ukraine on November 20. Yuriy Ihnat, a representative of the Ukrainian Air Force, described the assault as one of the most powerful since the beginning of the war.

“One of the most powerful attacks was carried out today,” Ihnat said on the Ukrainian telemarathon. He уточни that the assessment was preliminary, and that the results and consequences of the strikes were still being calculated.

Cruise and ballistic missiles were used

According to Ihnat, Russian strategic aircraft launched Kh-101 missiles, while Russian ships used Kalibr missiles. The total number of cruise missiles reached up to 80. An additional 20 ballistic missiles were launched.

The missiles came from northern and southern directions. Most of the cruise missiles were aimed at western regions of Ukraine, while the ballistic missiles were used against Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

“According to preliminary data, the interception rate is quite high,” Ihnat said. He added that one of the missiles had probably passed through Polish airspace, but this information was still being verified.

Energy infrastructure and Kyiv were among the main targets

According to the Ukrainian representative, the energy infrastructure was the attack’s primary target. In addition to the missiles, around 400 drones were used, at least 120 of them jet-powered.

In Kyiv, ballistic strikes damaged a critical infrastructure facility, while fires broke out in several districts. According to UNIAN, three employees of Kyivvodokanal were killed, and there were also injuries.

Strikes were also reported on three bridges in the capital – the Podilskyi-Voskresenskyi, Darnytskyi and Southern bridges. Ihnat rejected claims that the attack was a direct response solely to a strike on the Crimean Bridge, pointing out that Russian forces had attacked Ukrainian bridges before as well.

Sources: unian.net