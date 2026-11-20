The United States is facing the risk of another partial shutdown of the federal government before Christmas. The reason is the lack of agreement between Republicans and Democrats on funding the institutions, as well as the dispute over funds for the war with Iran and President Donald Trump’s request for an additional $350 billion for the Pentagon, Reuters reports.

The temporary budget expires on December 11, leaving Congress about three weeks to reach a compromise. The talks are also being hampered by the upcoming one-week Thanksgiving recess. The situation is particularly complicated in the Senate, where 60 votes out of 100 senators are needed to overcome procedural obstacles.

Democrats Debate Whether to Block Funding for the War

Republicans and Democrats are discussing temporary government funding until the beginning of next year. At that point, Democrats are expected to take control of both chambers of Congress following their victory in the November midterm elections.

The main obstacle is related to the war with Iran. Democrats are divided over whether to insist on restrictions on the use of military force, even if this leads to an interruption in funding for federal institutions.

„The big obstacle is that we don’t want to fund the war, but we also don’t want to shut down the government. How do we resolve this? This is the Gordian knot,“ said Democratic Senator Peter Welch of Vermont.

Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado said that the severe consequences for American families of high energy prices caused by the war could justify another funding shutdown. Other Democrats, including Rosa DeLauro, oppose such an approach.

Republicans Also Divided Over Pentagon Funding

„A government shutdown will not stop the war,“ DeLauro said.

Republicans accuse Democrats of being ready to trigger the fourth partial government shutdown during Trump’s second presidential term. Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune warned that this would be a „colossal mistake“ and a disservice to the American people.

There are also disagreements within the Republican Party over the request for the additional $350 billion. Lawmakers have not reached an agreement on having the funds approved through the budget reconciliation procedure, which allows certain financial bills to pass the Senate by a simple majority.

Instead, bipartisan talks continue on a $1.1 trillion defense budget proposal. It includes $69 billion from the additional funding requested by Trump. The remaining amount could be considered through the special budget procedure.

What Happens After December 11

The most realistic compromise being discussed by lawmakers is to pass some of the 12 appropriations bills for fiscal year 2027, while providing temporary funding for the remaining federal agencies.

If no agreement is reached after December 11, institutions without an approved budget will have to suspend part of their operations. Hundreds of thousands of government employees could be furloughed or continue working without receiving their salaries on time.

Sources: 1027wbow.com, news.bg