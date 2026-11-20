The European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed to deepen their cooperation in the areas of security, defence, the economy, education and the fight against irregular migration. The agreements were reached at a meeting in Brussels between European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Costa announced that the United Kingdom would participate in European non-military missions. He described the country as the EU’s “closest neighbour and natural partner” and stated: “You are always welcome in the EU”. According to him, the Union remains open to the closest possible ties with London.

Fewer obstacles to food trade

Ursula von der Leyen said that an agreement had been reached on trade in food and other agricultural products. It is expected to lower prices and expand consumer choice. According to the British government, such arrangements should facilitate the movement of food and beverages between the United Kingdom and the EU by limiting administrative obstacles for producers.

Negotiations on linking carbon-emissions markets have also been concluded. The mechanism is important for companies trading in products affected by European carbon-emissions rules. London expects the agreement to protect British exporters from additional costs when selling on the European market.

Joint action against migration and external interference

The EU and the United Kingdom will resume cooperation on economic security, countering attempts at external interference and protection in the online sphere. The two sides will also work to limit irregular migration. The joint statement from the meeting provides for a structured dialogue covering migrant smuggling, border management, returns to third countries and legal migration pathways.

Burnham said that three-quarters of British citizens wanted closer ties with the EU. “The British want a better deal; over the past decade, our economy has grown more slowly”, he said. However, the British prime minister clarified that there was so far no decision on the long-term development of relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The meeting was the second EU-UK high-level forum following the first meeting in May 2025. The United Kingdom left the European Union on 31 January 2020, and the current arrangements are aimed at practical rapprochement without providing for the country’s return to the Union, the single market or the customs union.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com