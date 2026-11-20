The Saudi-led coalition carried out strikes on the port of Hodeidah in Yemen, which is controlled by the Houthis. The coalition said that sites used for the smuggling and transportation of weapons and ballistic missiles had been hit.

“We targeted operational capabilities at the port of Hodeidah that are used for smuggling operations and the transportation of weapons and ballistic missiles,” coalition spokesman General Turki al-Maliki wrote on the social media platform “X”.

According to Al-Maliki, strikes were also carried out in the provinces of Sanaa, Saada and Taiz. In the Yemeni capital, the target was the Iranian-backed group’s capabilities to carry out ballistic missile and drone attacks.

Call for evacuation and threats of retaliation

Shortly before the operation began, the coalition called for the evacuation of the port of Hodeidah. The statements about the strikes did not provide information on casualties or the extent of the material damage.

The Houthis threatened to strike Riyadh’s financial district and various Saudi ports. The threats were issued following the announcement of the attacks on Hodeidah and the other areas.

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities issued warnings about danger in the southwestern cities of Jazan and Najran, located near the border with Yemen. The coalition’s operations are continuing in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz, according to a statement by its spokesman.

Sources: bta.bg, lbcgroup.tv