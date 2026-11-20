Russian drones and “several small missiles” entered Poland by mistake, US President Donald Trump said in a brief conversation with Fox News. His comments referred to the violation of Polish airspace during the night of November 20.

“Putin sent drones and several very small missiles into Poland by mistake,” Trump said. The US president also commented on the sharp reaction of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who criticized him for his friendly attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Asked about Tusk’s post, Trump replied: “There is nothing I can do.” The Polish prime minister wrote that God should protect his country from “such friends” after Trump called Putin his friend during their meeting in China.

Poland speaks of three Russian objects

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that three objects of Russian origin had been detected during the night. According to preliminary data, two of them were missiles, while the third was a jet-powered drone. One of the objects was identified as a Kh-101 cruise missile, Reuters reported.

Inspections are being carried out at three locations — Nowy Lipowiec, Molodych and Rudnik nad Sanem. The US agency Associated Press reported that the missile fell about 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. There were no immediate reports of casualties or serious material damage.

“There has been a violation of Polish airspace and an incursion by objects from the Russian Federation,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said. According to him, the coincidence between the incident and the allies’ military exercises in southeastern Poland was not accidental.

Tusk: A deliberate provocation is likely

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there was no doubt about the Russian origin of the objects. “It appears that we are dealing with a deliberate provocation,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of a large-scale Russian air attack on Ukraine and military exercises in Poland involving countries supporting Kyiv. According to the Associated Press, thousands of European troops are taking part in the exercises, whose aim is to prepare for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the incident as a “serious violation” of Polish airspace. He is expected to visit Poland on Saturday. Warsaw said it would request additional NATO support for the protection of the alliance’s eastern flank.

For now, there is therefore a clear discrepancy between Trump’s assessment, in which he describes the incident as a mistake, and the position of the Polish authorities, who believe that the violation of the country’s airspace may have been a deliberate message to Poland and its allies.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com, apnews.com