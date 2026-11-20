A missile attack damaged PIF Tower in Riyadh’s financial district. The building houses the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and the tower is the tallest in the capital. No casualties have been reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense said that several floors of the skyscraper and neighboring buildings were affected in the attack. Windows on seven or eight floors were shattered, while sections of the metal façade were deformed. Saudi state news agency SPA did not name the building, but a published photograph showed PIF Tower.

Three sources familiar with the case confirmed to Reuters that the tower had been hit by a missile launched by the Houthis. The Saudi-led military coalition said it had responded to a missile threat against Riyadh and that debris had fallen to the ground.

Following the strike, the “King Abdullah” financial district was closed to visitors. Riyadh residents were awakened by a loud explosion, while civil defense services repeatedly warned of possible danger before announcing that the immediate threat had passed.

Houthis claim further attacks

The Houthis said they had attacked Riyadh’s financial center twice on Thursday – at dawn and in the evening. The group also reported attacks on “King Khalid” International Airport, the Khamis Mushait air base in southern Saudi Arabia and the SADAF petrochemical company in the industrial city of Jubail.

Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm these additional claims. The kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated:

“Saudi Arabia reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, citizens and national assets.”

Second strike on landmark building

The attack on PIF Tower is the second strike on a landmark building in Riyadh’s financial district in less than two weeks. On November 8, a building belonging to state oil company “Saudi Aramco” was damaged in an attack.

The escalation comes amid the civil war in Yemen, which resumed in July. Saudi Arabia intervened in the conflict in 2015 at the head of an Arab coalition that sought to restore the internationally recognized government after the Houthis seized Sana’a. A truce was reached in 2022 and held until the summer of 2026.

The Houthi-controlled Yemeni news agency SABA also reported Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a. Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the report.

Sources: news.bg, theprint.in