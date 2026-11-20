China will not bid to host the UN climate conference COP33 in 2028. The decision leaves unanswered the question of which Asia-Pacific country will host the forum, which will be important because of the next global assessment of progress under the Paris Agreement.

Two sources familiar with the matter reported the decision. It comes against the backdrop of the United States’ withdrawal from international climate diplomacy following Donald Trump’s return to the White House in 2025. Many countries expected China to fill part of the vacuum, but Beijing is choosing a more restrained role.

Beijing supports developing countries

In Antalya, the Chinese delegation is backing developing countries’ demands that wealthy nations provide more funding for climate action and cut emissions faster. At the same time, China is opposing specific targets for phasing out fossil fuels, diplomats cited by Reuters report.

„We would like to see China take a more active role, simply because China is currently the defender of the international world order and the rule of law in the absence of the previous defenders,“ says Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu’s climate minister.

China is the world’s largest source of annual carbon emissions by volume, but at the same time it is the leading producer and exporter of solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles. According to a Reuters analysis, in 2025 Chinese companies provided developing countries with clean technologies and investments worth $132 billion. Around $40 billion of that amount consisted of direct investments in clean energy projects.

By comparison, wealthy countries provided $137 billion in climate finance to developing nations in 2024. The two amounts are not fully comparable, as China’s contribution includes a significant volume of commercial deliveries and investments, while funding from developed countries includes loans, grants and private capital.

Climate policy runs through trade

Beijing is not giving up its influence in the climate sphere, but is seeking it primarily through trade. Chinese negotiators are calling for text on the free movement of environmental goods to be included in the final COP31 documents. Beijing says trade restrictions imposed by the United States and the European Union on Chinese electric vehicles and other clean technologies run counter to the goals of accelerating the energy transition.

The head of the Chinese delegation, Li Gao, said at a briefing in Beijing that the conference should address the „new problem“ related to unilateral actions and protectionism. The demand links the climate negotiations to market access for Chinese manufacturers.

Analysts say hosting COP33 would put China under greater pressure to announce more ambitious emissions-reduction targets and increase its financial assistance to developing countries. Indonesia, South Korea, Uzbekistan and Thailand are among the potential hosts being discussed for the 2028 forum.

Sources: news.bg, sa.marketscreener.com, theguardian.com