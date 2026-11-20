Ukraine used 11 weapons systems in the latest strike on the Crimean Bridge, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. According to him, the operation had been prepared over several weeks and carried out in seven stages.

The information was published after Ukrainian forces struck the strategic infrastructure facility. The War Zone notes that the operation involved both Ukrainian-developed systems and foreign-made weapons.

The strike was preceded by attacks on Russian defenses

Before the main attack, Ukrainian forces struck Russian air defense systems, radar installations and electronic warfare equipment. These actions were part of a coordinated operation to reach the bridge.

The Palianytsia jet-powered drone was used against the road section of the facility. The railway section was attacked with Ruta, FP-5 Flamingo and R-360 Neptune cruise missiles, Zelensky said.

Eleven weapons systems identified

The Ukrainian president’s list includes the Dovbush, Vendetta, Da Vinci and Sichen unmanned systems, as well as the MICH-2000, An-197 and FP-1. They were joined by the Palianytsia, Ruta, FP-5 Flamingo and R-360 Neptune.

The unmanned systems performed various tasks, from reconnaissance to directly striking targets. Thus, the operation combined long-range missiles, jet-powered drones and unmanned aerial vehicles with different purposes.

The Crimean Bridge is a key transport link between the Russian-occupied peninsula and Russian territory. The details provided by Zelensky describe not an isolated strike, but a multistage operation in which elements of Russia’s defenses were initially attacked, followed by the road and railway sections of the bridge itself.

Sources: news.bg, twz.com