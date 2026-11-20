Russia is awaiting a response from European representatives to President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to visit Moscow. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said this to journalists during the BRICS International Youth Women’s Forum.

According to him, the invitation was sent through diplomatic channels, and discussions are already underway in the relevant European countries.

The invitation is related to the negotiations on Ukraine

„The President said that an appropriate signal had been sent through diplomatic channels. Yesterday, we saw reports that discussions were underway in the respective countries. We will see. We are awaiting a response to the invitation,“ Ryabkov said.

The Russian deputy minister’s statement came a day after Vladimir Putin invited European leaders to Moscow. This took place during a press conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

According to Putin, the Russian side has already issued an official invitation to its European partners to present their views on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. The topics for discussion include the position of European countries on security guarantees for Ukraine and the possible involvement of the European Union in the trilateral negotiations.

So far, it has not been publicly announced that European representatives have accepted the invitation. Moscow is awaiting their response before it becomes clear whether and when a meeting will take place in the Russian capital.

Sources: focus-news.net