US President Donald Trump threatened American companies building data centers outside the country with “huge taxes.” He said Washington would not allow US companies to move such infrastructure abroad.

“We will not allow our companies to build data centers outside our country,” Trump said during a discussion on artificial intelligence at the White House.

Focus on American infrastructure

The statement puts data centers at the heart of the administration's policy for developing artificial intelligence. These facilities provide the computing power needed to train and operate large models, but require significant investment, electricity and suitable infrastructure.

Trump did not specify the amount of the planned taxes, nor did he clarify how such a measure would be introduced. The threat is aimed at American companies that might choose to build data centers outside the United States.

Change in tone toward Anthropic

At the same press conference, the president congratulated Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. The company was valued at $1.5 trillion in its initial public offering, through which it raised a total of $93.5 billion after the underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional shares.

Trump said he had “great respect” for Amodei. This marks a more positive tone toward the head of Anthropic, after the administration earlier ordered federal agencies to stop using the company's products and designated it a national security risk. A federal judge subsequently overturned that decision.

Donation to children's investment accounts

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that one of Anthropic's seven founders would make a major donation to the Trump Accounts program in the coming weeks. He did not name the donor or specify the amount.

“We believe it is important for these great entrepreneurs to share their wealth,” Bessent said.

The program provides for US citizens born between 2025 and 2028 to receive investment accounts with an initial government contribution of $1,000. Their families can add funds, and the goal is for children to learn about investing and financial planning from an early age.

Trade relations with Canada and Mexico

During the press conference, Trump also commented on trade relations with the neighboring countries. He said the United States was working toward a “fair deal” with Canada, but that issues remained unresolved.

“It is time for Canada to stop ripping us off,” the president said. According to him, Washington is also moving closer to an agreement with Mexico.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com