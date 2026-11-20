Another U.S. judge has blocked Donald Trump’s project to build a triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery. Federal Judge Leonie Brinkema of Alexandria, Virginia, said she would issue a preliminary injunction halting construction.

During a court hearing, Brinkema described the project as a “hasty undertaking” with no legal basis. The decision creates a new legal obstacle to plans for the 76-meter arch proposed by the U.S. president.

Second Court Ruling Against the Project

Earlier, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington issued a separate order temporarily halting construction. As a result, the project has been blocked by two court rulings issued in different federal courts.

The new ruling is the latest setback for the initiative through which Trump is seeking to leave a lasting mark on the architectural character of the U.S. capital. The White House has not yet commented on Brinkema’s decision.

Other Projects in Washington

The legal opposition to the triumphal arch is part of a broader dispute surrounding Trump’s construction and urban development plans during his second presidential term.

The projects include the construction of a ballroom at the White House, the renovation of the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial, and a proposal for a golf course meeting championship standards. It is to be located about 3.2 kilometers from the White House.

The proposed arch is planned near Arlington National Cemetery, which adds further sensitivity to the project. For now, the court rulings have halted the advancement of the construction plans, while the next steps will depend on the courts’ final orders and any possible appeals.

Sources: bta.bg